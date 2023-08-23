The Revolución Ciudadana party, of former socialist president Rafael Correa (2007-2017), will remain the first force in the Ecuadorian Congress but without being a majoritybased on projections based on available counts from Sunday’s early general election.

Correísmo, which will go to the presidential ballot with the candidate Luisa González, will reach at least 50 of the 137 seats in the unicameral National Assembly, which places it as the force with the most seats.

Pierina Correa, sister of the former president and former deputy, estimated that correísmo could have up to 57 deputies, surpassing the 49 it had in the Assembly dissolved in May by the right-wing president Guillermo Lasso to put an end to a “serious political crisis”.

The Ecuadorian Legislature is made up of 15 national assembly members, 116 provincial and 6 by emigrants. 70 votes are needed to secure a majority. The second parliamentary force will be that of the center Construye party, which sponsored the presidential candidacy of Fernando Villavicencio, shot dead on August 9 as he left a rally in Quito.

His replacement in the candidacy was the journalist Christian Zurita, who achieved third place in the vote (16%), behind González (winner with 34%) and the right-wing Daniel Noboa (23%). according to preliminary scrutiny. Construye would get some 30 legislators, followed by the right-wing Christian Social Party and the Noboa-supporting ADN alliance, both with 14.

Pachakutik, the political arm of the indigenous people and which in 2021 was the second block with 27 legislators, would reach five seats, like the right-wing alliance Act. The Claro que se Puede alliance, which supported the former indigenous presidential candidate Yaku Pérez (sixth among eight candidates) would obtain three positions.

The elected assembly members will work until 2025 to complete the period that was left unfinished after Lasso dissolved the Legislative to make way for early general elections.

