Sunday, June 11, 2023
Correísmo reveals its presidential formula for the August 20 elections

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 11, 2023
in World
Correísmo reveals its presidential formula for the August 20 elections


Andres Arauz

Andrés Arauz will be the country’s vice-presidential candidate.

Photo:

Santiago Fernandez. efe

Andrés Arauz will be a candidate for vice president of the country.

Correa’s party had nominated Jorge Glas, but he declined the candidacy.

The Citizen Revolution movement, led by former President Rafael Correa (2007-2017), chose Luisa González as its candidate for the Presidency this Saturday of
Ecuador, after former vice president Jorge Glas declined the candidacy to avoid problems with his registration as he was immersed in legal proceedings.

Glas, who has two firm convictions for corruption, was able to be nominated as a candidate for the elections on August 20, after a judge granted him a precautionary measure on Friday.

The precautionary measure was issued by Judge John Rodríguez Mendiola, of the Multicompetent Judicial Unit of Yaguachi, a canton (municipality) belonging to the coastal province of Guayas, where Glas is from.

However, Glas commented that he cannot put the registration at risk and after declining his candidacy, proposed Luisa González as a candidate for the Presidency in formula with the former presidential candidate Andrés Arauz, and the movement voted for them at the convention held in the province of Manabí.

EFE

