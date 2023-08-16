Correísmo, the leftist force of former President Rafael Correa and whose presidential candidate is a favorite for the elections, objected to the candidacy of the replacement of the presidential candidate assassinated a week ago, the center party Construye reported this Wednesday.

The socialist Revolución Ciudadana party alleges that Fernando Villavicencio’s replacement, journalist Christian Zurita, belongs to the center-right Renovación Total (Reto), for which reason he would be incurring in double militancy and infringing the electoral norms.

As a result, Zurita would not be able to compete for the presidency in the first round on Sunday.

File photo of presidential candidate Luisa González.

“Correísmo tries to silence us again, confirms its fear of our candidacy,” said Construye on X (formerly Twitter), the centrist party to which Villavicencio belonged, second in voting intentions before his death, below the correísta Luisa González, according to the firm Cedatos.

According to that party, the registration of Zurita with Reto exists but it would have been carried out without his knowledge, for which reason he asked the electoral authority for its “nullity”.

Also a journalist and friend of Zurita, Villavicencio was shot dead by a Colombian hitman last Wednesday as he left a rally in Quito.

Before the crime, he accused the arrested leader of the criminal gang “Los Choneros” for having threatened him with death.

When he was a member of the National Assembly dissolved in May by President Guillermo Lasso, a measure that gave way to early elections, he also filed a complaint with the prosecutor’s office against a group of parliamentarians, among them correístas, who were apparently involved in a plan to assassinate him.

“Since Christian Zurita meets all the requirements and does not have any disability, we are sure that his candidacy will be registered in the next few hours,” Construye said in a statement.

He added that “the vile and desperate reaction of correismo in all the days after the murder (of) Fernando, including this challenge, is the confirmation that we are the most feared candidacy by the mafias”.



The CNE had not yet qualified Zurita’s candidacy presented on Sunday and the objection must be resolved by the Electoral Contentious Tribunal.

Because he was not qualified as a presidential candidate, Zurita could not participate in the official debate on Sunday night, in which the other seven applicants intervened as it was mandatory.

Villavicencio, a staunch opponent of correísmo, was an investigative journalist whose work led to Correa, who lives in Belgium since he left power in 2017, to be sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison for corruption.

AFP