The Correísta Citizen Revolution movement presented this Monday to the National Assembly a request to initiate a political trial against the State Attorney General, Diana Salazar, for alleged breaches of the Constitution and the law.

“We said that no one can condition our right to audit,” wrote Viviana Veloz, coordinator of the Citizen Revolution bench in the National Assembly, on her X account (formerly Twitter) before reporting the request for impeachment against the prosecutor. “by their innumerable breaches of the Constitution and the law.

Salazar, who was in charge of the prosecution of the ‘Bribery’ case in which former president Rafael Correa (2007-2017) was disqualified and sentenced to eight years in prison, has been the subject of threats and several attempts to remove her from her position, due to a complaint of alleged plagiarism in a university thesis that was rejected by the university.



In his first reaction, Salazar noted in a statement that “finally – although again without support – they were able to take the first step in their desperate search for impunity and only on political grounds, since neither lies nor inventions worked for them.” “And, again, they will not achieve it: my commitment remains with Justice,” he added.

The State Attorney General’s Office considered that the request for a political trial against Salazar lacks the required foundationsand it is presented “as an act that seeks impunity, related to cases that have been sentenced or that are being resolved in the criminal sphere.”

He noted that the “new attack” on Salazar occurs after “on several occasions they have attempted to position speeches issued by convicted persons, their families or supporters, with the clear purpose of hiding the evidence assessed in court.”

However, “all of these attempts have been timely refuted, denied and dismissed on the basis of compelling evidence,” he stressed in a statement.

The Prosecutor’s Office has carried out several processes in recent years, including the so-called “Bribery” case, which deals with a network of corruption through which improper contributions were received in the presidential palace of Carondelet, between 2012 and 2016, for the irregular financing of the ruling Alianza País movement, in exchange for the awarding of millionaire State contracts to companies, among them the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

Correa, who declares himself a politically persecuted person and who has lived in Belgium since 2017 with current refugee status, pointed out on the Paola Pabón (prefect of the province of Pichincha) and Jorge Glas (former vice president) are immediately arrested.”

10/20 already sent us to tell us that if the impeachment trial comes out, Paola Pabón and Jorge Glas will immediately go to prison.

In its statement, the Public Ministry indicated that the work of the State Attorney General’s Office during the Salazar administration “has been objective, responsible and committed to citizens and the search for truth and justice.”

“Society must know that at the end of her term, the State Attorney General cannot be re-elected and regardless of the decisions made in other functions of the State, judicial sentences can only be analyzed in the criminal field,” he recalled.

And he pointed out that in the eventual development of a political trial, Salazar “will know how to show sufficient evidence in his defense and will continue working, as he has done since the first day he took office: against corruption, organized crime, crimes against women and impunity.

María Teresa Pasquel, assembly member of the Gente Buena group, assured that they will always support Salazar, whom she described as “brave and worthy”, who is trying to “save” Ecuador from corruption.”

On your side, Social-Christian assemblyman Vicente Taiano clarified that the request for impeachment “is not part of the coincidences for governability in the National Assembly,” in reference to agreements last week between the ruling party, the conservative Social Christian Party (PSC) and Correismo to appoint the authorities of the Chamber.

“We confirm that the PSC and allies will not support this request,” he reiterated.

