Measure is part of the restructuring of the real estate portfolio; historic buildings will not be sold

You Mail informed this Monday (17.Apr.2023) that they are selling their buildings that were “abandoned” in the previous management as part of the restructuring of its real estate portfolio. Properties that are currently at a loss and would not bring benefits even with renovation will be sold. The funds collected will be used to purchase properties necessary to achieve the strategic objectives of the state-owned company.

“Historical properties and properties of symbolic value for the company will not be included in this list. In these cases, Correios is studying the possibility of granting a concession to public bodies, in which the property is renovated and recovered by a partner who starts using the building to offer services that benefit the population.”, say the Post Office in a note.

Among the abandoned properties are the company’s historic building in São Paulo and the property of the Correios Corporate University in Brasília.

“In all cases, our focus will always be on the benefit of Brazilian men and women“, said the president of the Post Office, Fabiano Silva dos Santos.

According to information from the city ​​hall of São Paulothe municipal management and the Post Office agreed on the concession model for the period of 100 years for the use of the historic building after attempts by the municipal administration to purchase the property.

According to the City Hall, negotiations are advanced and the agreement should be signed in the coming days.

With information from Brazil Agency.