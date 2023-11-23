From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 23/11/2023 – 11:22

Correios announced discounts for the Black Friday period: customers can get up to 30% off on shipments when using the state-owned company’s app. Anyone who downloads the app, makes the postage and payment and leaves the order at one of the delivery points can now use the coupon. The promotional value is automatically applied to the digital channel.

+ Postal workers consider strike during Black Friday week

For those who are Clube Correio, Gold, Silver or Bronze customers, the discount is automatic, without bureaucracy and without changing the contract conditions. For Platinum, Diamente and Infinite, there are other personalized discounts. In the Correios app, customers can track shipments, track deliveries, search for nearest branches, among other features. Check here how to download.

In addition to discounts, Correios prepares other product and service options to facilitate the daily lives of individual customers, as well as retailers looking for a difference both on Black Friday and at any time of the year. This is the case of fare quote simulatora tool that facilitates shipping calculations for national parcel shipments, with emphasis on PAC and SEDEX services.

Correios offers services such as same-day delivery, with Sedex Hoje, Correios Empresas, Coleta Interativa and others. According to a statement, the state-owned company expects a 9.4% increase in revenue in e-commerce with Black Friday 2023.