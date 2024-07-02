Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/01/2024 – 21:04

The Brazilian Post Office has announced a public competition to fill 3,200 vacancies, primarily for the operational level of postman. In addition, a Voluntary Dismissal Program (PDV) was also announced.

According to the company’s president, Fabiano Silva dos Santos, the company has not held a public selection process since 2011. “The Post Office has a shortage of 4,000 to 5,000 positions, but initially the vacancies will be filled by postmen, who cover all municipalities in the country.”

The competition notice is expected to be published in August and the goal is to strengthen the company’s delivery points. The expectation is that the new hires will be called this year, in December. Among the more than 3,000 vacancies, there will also be positions for higher education, such as lawyers, architects and engineers.

POS

According to Silva dos Santos, the PDV is a demand from the state-owned company’s employees. “This request is made by the ECT employees themselves [Empresa de Correios e Telégrafos] who have been with the company for a long time.” The program still needs to be approved by the Secretariat for Coordination and Governance of State-Owned Companies (SEST).

The proposal provides that employees of the Correios’ own staff who are active on the date of dismissal and who meet, cumulatively, until the last day of the month prior to the closing date for applications, the following requirements are eligible: be aged 55 or older and under 75 years; have worked for the Correios for 25 years or longer; and have received at least 36 months of remuneration in the last 60 months.