Thierry Correia suffered an injury to his right knee shortly after starting the match between Betis and Valencia. The player, who withdrew from the pitch with tears, appeared on Benito Villamarín’s lawn at half-time with crutches and a protection in your joint. Correia will undergo tests when the expedition returns to Valencia.

Correia was injured in a fortuitous and solo cast. In his eagerness to repel a cross, when hitting with his right leg on the field of play, he stepped badly and turned his knee. Correia tried to continue in the game after receiving medical assistance, although in the first race he noticed that he could not continue and requested the change.

Soler’s injury led to Piccini’s ‘debut’

Correia’s injury was not the only setback for Valencia. Carlos Soler he also had to retire injured. The midfielder, minutes after scoring his seventh La Liga penalty, felt intense pain in the thigh of his left leg. He could not continue and was replaced by Cristiano Piccini.

The Italian, in this way, reappeared in Valencia more than a year later. Piccini He last played for Valencia on August 28, 2019, when he suffered the serious injury to his knee. Piccini already warmed up when Correia was injured, although Gracia understood that it was many minutes of the game and opted for Yunus and Wass on the side. But Soler’s injury relocated the Dane to the middle.