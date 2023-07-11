Aije investigates the dissemination of false news about the Brazilian electoral system and may lead to the impeachment of the deputy

The Electoral Corregidor General, Minister Benedito Gonçalves, ordered the submission, to the TRE (Regional Electoral Court) of São Paulo, of a process that could lead to the impeachment of the deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP).

The case reached the Electoral Court at the request of the congresswoman’s defense due to other similar lawsuits being processed by the TSE against the congresswoman. In the decision released on Monday (July 10, 2023), Gonçalves states that the action is the responsibility of the electoral justice of São Paulo.

“It should be remembered that the gathering of processes is a measure that meets procedural rationality. From this perspective, the concentration, in the General Electoral Internal Affairs, of all actions filed in any units of the federation regarding similar facts is not justified, to the detriment of the swift processing of actions related to the presidential election”, says part of the decision. Here’s the full (192 KB).

The Aije (Electoral Judicial Investigation Action) was filed by deputy Sâmia Bomfim (Psol-SP). The process investigates alleged abuse of political power and misuse of the media based on the thesis that there was dissemination of false news about the Brazilian electoral system.

According to actionZambelli would have used his “Expressive Reach” on social media for “harming democratic institutions in exchange for a political protagonism conquered over the primacy of fraud and disinformation”.