The National Inspector of Justice, Minister Luis Felipe Salomão, suspended on Wednesday (Nov. ). read the intact of the decision (49 KB).

The court has 7 vacant positions for magistrates to fill according to merit and 6 according to seniority. The session for voting on the list of names would be held this Thursday (10.nov).

After suspension, there is no date for the list voting session. With this, it is possible that the choice of names remains with the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who takes over the Planalto on January 1, 2023.

After the courts decide on the names, the lists are sent for appointment by the President of the Republic. The Chief Executive can choose which magistrates to appoint from the list formed by judges on the basis of merit. In cases of promotion by seniority, it is only up to the president to appoint the judges defined by the Courts.

In the decision, Salomão gave a period of 30 days for the presidencies of the TRFs of the 1st and 6th Regions and of the Federal Justice Council to provide information. The suspension request came from the ABJD (Brazilian Association of Jurists for Democracy). read the intact of the order (156 KB).

The magistrate said to be “premature” the accomplishment of the promotion by merit in the TRF-1. The public notice established that federal judges from the 1st and 6th Region could compete for the vacancies.

Salomão said that the TRF-6 (Federal Regional Court of the 6th Region) was installed 3 months ago. For the magistrate, “need for deliberations by the Court itself and the Federal Justice Council regarding the transformation of the existing judicial units, with regard to the competence and provision of the positions of judges created”.

“This range of circumstances is still open, and it is premature to carry out merit promotion in the 1st Region before its definition”, said the minister.

“Although the administrative speed in the sense of filling vacant positions cannot be neglected, the need for prior regulation of the numerous pending points cannot be neglected, notably with regard to the consequences for the Federal Regional Courts of the 1st and 6th Regions”, completed🇧🇷

Another point highlighted by the magistrate was that the Federal Justice Council is responsible for regulating the merit criteria for promotion when there is a possibility of competition between judges from both courts.

In the request, the ABJD said that the TRF-1 had allegedly given “political direction” to appointments and proceeded in a manner “stench” supposedly to make the choice not be made by Lula.

“Faced with the simultaneous challenges of expansion and dismemberment, the TRF of the 1st Region put itself in a situation of affront to the very rules of promotion and provision of vacancies established by it, which can mean, in the opinion of this entity, possible political direction so that the appointments take place in a serious scenario of roadblocks, dissemination of false information and political-electoral instability, during a transitional government in the Republic”, said the ABJD.

“Such evidence of haste by the Court, manifested by the repeated failure to comply with deliberations adopted in sessions whose shorthand notes are attached, deserve, due to their potential gravity, investigation and action by this National Internal Affairs Department”.

The creation of the TRF-6 was sanctioned by the President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in October 2021. It was created to “vent” the TRF-1.

The TRF-1 judges cases from the Federal District and 12 other states. The TRF-6 has jurisdiction only in Minas Gerais.