“It is enough to read the document from the Parliamentary Budget Office to understand that this maneuver has many critical issues”





“The temporary exercise should not be demonised, it is foreseen by the Constitution”. This is stated by ad Affaritaliani.it Marcello Degni, a magistrate of the Court of Auditors who with his post against the government majority, “we could have made them drool with anger over the Maneuver”, sparked a lot of controversy. “The provisional exercise in this case would not have demonstrated the government's inability to pass the Budget Law because it would have lasted only one day. It would have just been an accident. My words were instead seen with intolerance and as an attack on the homeland. I only highlighted the parliamentary right of the opposition and not only that, a question of method. In this maneuver, as has happened in a bipartisan way since the mid-2000s, the Parliament in fact it has no say in the Budget. Mine was not partisanship but a question of method, I repeat, of method, which happened with governments of different political colors with which in the last few years we always arrived at the final green light for the maneuver close to New Year's Eve”.

Regarding the Budget Law for 2024, Degni states: “It has a legitimate political direction, of course, but I have major doubts from a technical point of view and it is enough to read the document of the Parliamentary Budget Office to understand that this maneuver It has many critical issues. For example, the government's macroeconomic forecasts are very optimistic and the measure on cutting the tax wedge is time-limited, only one year, thus mortgaging future maneuvers.”

And to the question whether a corrective measure will be necessary in the middle of the year, Degni replies: “I consider it probable. The reduction of the deficit below 3% is postponed to 2026, the last available year of the three-year period, and a small drop in economic growth is enough to make skip the forecasts. The deficit is expected to exceed 3% both for 2024 but also for 2025 so it is a correction is very likely after the European elections. And let's not forget that in the spring the European Commission will evaluate whether there is an excessive deviation in the accounts of the various countries and could, I repeat, probably, ask Italy for a correction of 0.2-0.3%”, concludes the accounting magistrate .

