A large majority in the Senate voted on Tuesday to include the corrective binding referendum in the Constitution. Newcomer BBB, the largest in the Senate with sixteen seats, turned out to be an important supporter. A total of 45 senators voted in favor and 22 against.

In a corrective referendum, Dutch people are allowed to go to the polls to assess a bill. Legislative proposals that parliament has already adopted go through an extra check, as it were. Citizens can pull the emergency brake if the majority disagrees with a proposal. Unlike an advisory referendum, the result of the corrective referendum is binding.

With the approval of the Senate, the introduction of the corrective referendum has not yet been completed. Since its introduction requires an amendment to the Constitution, the proposal must be submitted to the House of Representatives again. The proposal will only be finally adopted if a two-thirds majority votes in favor in both Houses.

First step

The entire process could probably take years. Former SP MP Renske Leijten, initiator of the proposal, is happy: “Dutch democracy must be stronger and better.” In her view, giving citizens the opportunity to test decisions is a first step towards improvement.

Whether the proposal receives a majority will also be influenced by the outcome of the upcoming House of Representatives elections. After November 22, the composition of the House of Representatives will change. New Social Contract (NSC), like BBB, is high in the polls and has indicated that it is in favor of the introduction of the corrective binding referendum. The CDA, a classic opponent of the referendum, is in much worse shape. The chance of a two-thirds majority in the House of Representatives is therefore considerable.

Supporters see the referendum as an instrument to increase the historically low confidence in politics. “Democracy is more than the Hague box,” says Leijten. “It is a big problem if people do not recognize themselves in political choices.”

Opponents fear a polarizing effect. According to the VVD, a corrective referendum could even increase dissatisfaction if the outcome of a referendum causes even more unrest. The SGP agrees with this. The Christian Union, traditionally an opponent of the corrective referendum, believes that the responsibility for popular representation should remain with parliament.

Representative and feasible

It is still unclear what exactly the corrective binding referendum will look like. The initiators propose that a separate ‘elaboration law’ will implement this later. This law then determines which topics are suitable for a referendum and how high any outcome threshold should be. Disagreements about such an electoral threshold are postponed in this way.

The height of an outcome threshold remains a tricky issue, thinks Professor of Political Science Tom van der Meer. With an outcome threshold, the winning majority must obtain a minimum percentage of the votes. That percentage must be both representative and feasible.

Van der Meer was part of the Remkes state committee, which made recommendations for the democratic system in 2018. The committee ruled that the corrective binding referendum, if carried out correctly, would be a solution to the shortage of substantive representation in the Netherlands.