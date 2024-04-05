Home page politics

New Correctiv research shows convicted AfD men in high offices. Two cases that fr.de researched point to a broader problem for the party.

Berlin – A total of three legally convicted, active ones AfD-Politicians could use the investigative portal Corrective identify in research published on Friday (April 5). There are also ten elected officials and one female elected official who are either appealing against the judgments or for whom the status of the proceedings remains unclear. Among the convicted and suspected criminals are federal and state parliament members of the party as well as officials of the “Junge Alternative” (JA). The youth organization was recently classified as “secure right-wing extremist” by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

Before the Higher Administrative Court in Münster, the AfD is currently defending itself against the classification of the federal party as a suspected right-wing extremist case. © Rüdiger Wölk/Imago

The Research by Corrective show an excerpt of the willingness to use violence that is apparently tolerated in the AfD. Only 48 cases of AfD politicians and employees who were conspicuous in the “recent past” were included in the research. Result of the research: There are said to be at least first-instance judgments against 28 politicians or party employees. The allegations range from dangerous bodily harm, violation of official secrets and weapons offenses to insult and incitement. In addition, has fr.de from Ippen.Media researched two additional cases involving ex-members that point to a broader problem and how the party is dealing with it.

Correctiv: Three AfD members of the state and federal parliament have been legally convicted and are in office

The Bundestag member Sebastian Münzenmaier, the Bavarian state parliament member Richard Graupner and the Bavarian local politician Peter Junker have already been legally convicted. Münzenmaier was convicted of aiding and abetting grievous bodily harm. The district court in Mainz found it proven that he helped violent supporters of 1. FC Kaiserslautern attack Mainz 05 fans on the way back from an away game. In the second instance, probation became a fine. Graupner was convicted in 2023 for “violation of official secrecy” because he repeatedly retrieved data from internal police databases and passed them on to an acquaintance.

AfD man Münzenmaier giving a speech in the Bundestag in 2023. (Archive image) © IMAGO/dts news agency

Graupner is parliamentary group deputy in the Bavarian state parliament and sits on the Interior Committee. Junker is a local councilor in Finsing, Upper Bavaria. At the end of 2023, he was sentenced to a heavy fine by the Magdeburg district court for incitement to hatred. At the European party conference in the summer he accused queer people of pedophilia. Compared to the Erdinger Anzeiger he described the speech as a “failure”. Even his district executive distanced himself. Loud Corrective The AfD federal association and the convicted politicians “did not comment or did not comment specifically”.

One of those who has not yet been legally convicted is the Bonn district councilor and JA-NRW boss Felix Alexander Cassel. It should be in 2019, according to the report CorrectiveAccording to the Cologne District Court, a car was driven into a group of counter-demonstrators near an AfD election campaign event. Accordingly, a person landed on Cassel's hood. Because of this, Cassel was sentenced to seven months in prison on probation. The verdict is not yet legally binding. This is not the first similar case in the AfD.

Schleswig-Holstein: “Right-wing attack” – AfD member drove car in counter-demonstration

In October 2020, the then 19-year-old AfD member Melvin S. drove his pickup truck into a rally against an AfD event in Henstedt-Ulzburg, Schleswig-Holstein. The perpetrator left the party before the verdict. The verdict was a three-year youth sentence for grievous bodily harm. The public prosecutor's office demanded a conviction for attempted murder. However, the court “could not determine that it was a right-wing attack,” reported the Frankfurter Rundschau. The police had previously registered the crime as an accident and then as an assault offense. Jan Kürschner, domestic policy spokesman for the Greens in the Schleswig-Holstein state parliament, contradicted this in an interview fr.de expressly: It was a “right-wing attack”. The judicial classification also meant that this case was not officially registered as political violence. This judgment is also not yet legally binding.

At the start of the trial at the beginning of July 2023, there was a rally in front of the Kiel regional court. The defendant is a man who is said to have driven his car into three demonstrators in Henstedt-Ulzburg on October 17, 2020. (Archive image) © Frank Molter/dpa

Kürschner observed the trial at the Kiel regional court. He accused the responsible district spokesman, Julian Flak, of having been on “You and You” with S. Flak, now deputy state chairman, refused to speak out after the crime taz and other media to admit that S. was a party member at the time. In court, the defendant admitted that Flak had told him shortly after the crime that that “leaving would be a good idea,” reported the FR. According to Kürschner, the Schleswig-Holstein AfD “never publicly distanced itself from the attack.” The FR According to the trial, it emerged that S. was deeply networked with the extreme right. Over a Right-wing radical student association in Kiel has contacts with the “Identitarian Movement” given.

Former AfD man convicted of coercion of a journalist represents state parliament member Halemba

Other AfD MPs also keep little distance from those who have committed crimes against politically undesirable people. The Bavarian state parliament member Daniel Halemba was represented by Freiburg lawyer Dubravko Mandic, ex-AfD city councilor, in his criminal proceedings for using the symbols of anti-constitutional organizations. According to reports, a party expulsion process against Halemba is now underway.

Daniel Halemba (AfD) takes part in the memorial ceremony of the Bavarian State Parliament and the Bavarian Memorials Foundation for the Victims of National Socialism in the Bavarian State Parliament. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

Mandic was at the meeting of the right-wing extremist wing network Björn Höcke In Greding, Franconia, he coerced a journalist by snatching her cell phone with which she was filming him. The Supreme Regional Court saw this Munich, as both previous instances have already been proven. The verdict is in fr.de before. Mandic was sentenced to a fine of 60 daily rates and therefore has no criminal record. The Freiburg lawyer left the AfD during the proceedings, but still gives lectures around the party and especially the Junge Alternative.

AfD local politicians from Berlin and Saxony-Anhalt are said to have beaten women

In addition to the three high-ranking AfD politicians, the research also carried out research into several other local politicians, some of whom are accused of violent crimes that have not yet been legally convicted. There is, for example, the Berlin district councilor Kai Bormann, who hit a black woman in the face and bit her arm. Or a district council member from the Saale district who kicked a young woman in the stomach and hit her in the face. Like the two of fr.de Researched cases show that the problem is probably broader. What is striking is that Mandic and S. themselves left the party and were not expelled. (kb)