The original publication, published at 8:24 pm, had an incomplete title. Here is the corrected version:

Caixa Econômica Federal is suspending the granting of the Auxílio Brasil payroll. According to the president of the bank, Rita Serrano, the suspension is due to the review of the program’s registration, which should be renamed Bolsa Família, by the Ministry of Social Development, and also to a review, by Caixa, of interest of the modality.

“I can already announce to you that we are suspending the Aid allowance for two reasons. The first is that the Ministry of Social Development is going to review the registration, so since the Ministry is going to review the registration, it’s not good form for us to keep it, because we don’t know who will be on that list or not,” Serrano told journalists after the ceremony of his inauguration in charge of the public bank.

“The second is because the interest on this type of payroll loan is very high, so we are also suspending it to review these interest rates and seeing the possibilities that exist to lower these interest rates, within, of course, the compliance rules”, she said.

The Auxílio Brasil payroll loan was launched by the federal government last year, a few months before the election campaign, but was taken over by a few banks in the country. Caixa was the only one among the larger ones to offer the line, which had strong demand in view of the indebtedness of Brazilian families, but which was criticized by specialists for the danger of further expanding this indebtedness.

Serrano said that the bank does not work with the perspective of forgiving debtors. However, it can negotiate other points with the government. “The bank cannot do this, but I believe there is the possibility of negotiating with the government to lower interest rates”, he commented.

The president of Caixa also said that the bank’s “microfinance” program will be reassessed. “All these products mainly linked to public programs will be reassessed because the government is also reassessing,” he told journalists after the bank’s presidency ceremony.

Serrano reaffirmed that the government intends to return with Minha Casa Minha Vida, review the registration of Auxílio Brasil and return with Bolsa Família. “All these public programs are being re-evaluated by the government itself and naturally Caixa will also have to re-evaluate”, he added.

Caixa’s representative says that there is no definition on subsidized interest for new programs. “In the case of the bank, there is no condition to carry out this type of analysis at this moment”, she observed.

As for the Desenrola debt renegotiation program, Serrano says that it may be launched by the beginning of February, but that the design has not yet been finalized.

In a quick conversation with journalists after taking office, Serrano stated that Caixa and Banco do Brasil will play a fundamental role, but that several meetings are being held at the Ministry of Finance to find the best format. She also indicated that the focus should be on indebted people who earn up to two minimum wages.

“We are holding several meetings at the Ministry of Finance to try to develop a program to reduce the number of debtors in Brazil, a very large population, especially the population that earns less than two minimum wages. But I have to wait, because the design is not ready, we are discussing several hypotheses.”

Today, BB’s appointed president, Tarciana Medeiros, and Caixa’s Accounting and Controllership director, Marcos Rosa, met with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, and discussed the matter.