(Corrects title to clarify what fear is with risks of dissemination of Covid-19)

By Sarah Young and Guy Faulconbridge

LONDON (Reuters) – The UK wants to allow people to vacation abroad again, but the government is wary of the risks posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, a UK minister said on Thursday, ahead of the announcement on whether a still small list of countries free from the need for quarantine will be expanded.

Irritation at the rigid and onerous restrictions on overseas travel is growing: pilots, flight attendants, travel agents and other tourism industry officials staged protests on Wednesday, urging the government to open more routes.

British citizens are essentially barred from traveling to most countries – including those in the European Union – as quarantine and testing rules are strict and expensive.

“Personally, I want us to get back to a position where we can support those who want to travel,” Environment Secretary George Eustice told Sky News when asked if Brits could soon be on the beaches of Spain’s Balearic Islands.

“But it’s difficult, we’re being cautious,” he added, saying there is a risk of new variants of the coronavirus emerging in other countries that are more resistant to vaccination.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps will on Thursday say whether any new destinations will be included on the British “green list”, amid speculation that restrictions could be eased for Spanish islands such as Ibiza.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Sarah Young)

