(Adjust title, no text changes)

BENGALURU, India (Reuters) – Twitter owner Elon Musk said late on Monday that the social media company is delaying the relaunch of its subscription service that allows users to retain a blue verification badge.

“Delaying Blue Verified re-launch until there is high confidence to stop representation,” Musk said in a tweet.

“We will likely use different color verification for organizations versus individuals.”

The coveted blue verification badge was previously reserved for accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures.

But a subscription option, open to anyone willing to pay, launched earlier this month to help Twitter grow revenue as Musk struggles to retain advertisers.

Twitter subsequently discontinued the $8 subscription service as fake accounts multiplied. The company had said the service would relaunch on November 29.

(By Akriti Sharma and Juby Babu)