The previously published article contained an error in the title and in the first paragraph. The candidate for the government of São Paulo Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) said that the people will be able to eat picanha and drink beer, and not as previously written. Here’s corrected material:

The candidate for the government of São Paulo Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) said this Saturday, 22, in a rally that he does in Guarulhos, metropolitan region of São Paulo, alongside the president and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), that the people you will be able to eat picanha and drink beer.

Tarcísio made this statement after saying that, with Bolsonaro re-elected and him elected governor of São Paulo, Brazil will return to growth at rates higher than the growth of the United States.

The candidate also promised to build a subway in the municipality of Guarulhos.







