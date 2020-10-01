(The following is corrected in the message of September 30th: Argentina is the second largest economy in South America (not Latin America) in the 2nd sentence of the 3rd paragraph.)

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) – In the corona pandemic, poverty in Argentina has increased significantly. In the once rich country, 40.9 percent of the people now live below the poverty line, as the statistics agency announced on Wednesday. That is 5.5 percentage points more than in the first half of last year. Accordingly, 10.5 percent of people live in extreme poverty – 2.8 percentage points more than in the same period a year earlier.

In order to slow the spread of the corona virus, the government had already issued very strict exit restrictions in mid-March, which at least still apply in the greater Buenos Aires area. The tough restrictions also hit the economy, especially informal workers have not been able to do their jobs for months.

The economically hard hit South American country has been in recession since 2018. The inflation rate in the second largest economy in South America was 54 percent last year. The country suffers from a bloated state apparatus, low productivity in industry and a large shadow economy that deprives the state of a lot of tax revenue./dde/DP/zb