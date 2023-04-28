(Corrects information in the last paragraph to detail that the dividends will be paid in three installments and not in two, as previously written)

By Marta Nogueira

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Petrobras shareholders approved at a meeting this Thursday the payment of additional dividends of 35.8 billion reais announced with the results of the fourth quarter, without retaining amounts for other purposes, they said. representatives during the meeting this Thursday.

Faced with government protests against large volumes of dividends to be paid by the oil company, the company’s board had suggested that shareholders evaluate the creation of a Statutory Reserve to retain up to 6.5 billion reais from the result of the 2022 fiscal year, which that won’t happen.

The 6.5 billion reais were proposed considering that the amount had exceeded the application of the formula provided for in the Remuneration Policy, according to documents published by Petrobras in March.

The suggestion of creating the reserve in the first disclosure of results with the new president of the state-owned company, Jean Paul Prates, occurred at a time when part of the political class and society questioned the large volumes paid to shareholders, while the company reduced investments in past years .

However, there was no necessary call for an Extraordinary General Meeting for the creation of the Statutory Reserve suggested by the Board of Directors, as explained by people present at this Thursday’s meeting.

A Petrobras source explained that such a possibility encountered several problems and a relatively fragile legal debate. To retain results, there would need to be an investment account that would justify the expenses. As there are no approved projects to contribute these values, they need to be distributed, explained this source.

Thus, the payment of dividends will occur in three installments: in May (1.42978096 reais per share), June (0.91106456 reais per share) and December (0.51871639 reais per share).

