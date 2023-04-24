(Corrects event location in first paragraph)

(Reuters) – President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took advantage of a speech during a Portugal-Brazil business forum in the Portuguese city of Matosinhos to once again criticize Brazil’s current benchmark interest rate and said it makes borrowing unfeasible.

“We have a problem in Brazil, Prime Minister, that I don’t know if Portugal has, is that our interest rate is very high, it’s very high. In Brazil, the Selic rate, which is the reference rate, is 13.75%. Nobody borrows money at 13.75%. Nobody”, said the president, referring to the Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa, who also participated in the event.

Lula, his allies and members of his government have publicly and frequently criticized the monetary policy of the Central Bank and the president of the autarchy, Roberto Campos Neto, appointed to the position by the previous government of Jair Bolsonaro, and who has a term in office until the end of next year.

(By Eduardo Simões and Gabriel Araújo, in São Paulo)