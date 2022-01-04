(Corrects the volume of biodiesel sold to 957 million liters after ANP corrects the previously informed number of 1.3 billion liters)

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazilian fuel distributors have contracted 957 million liters of biodiesel to supply the first two months of the year, to meet the percentage of mandatory diesel mixture, informed the regulatory agency ANP on Monday.

Marketing took place under a new model, in which distributors contracted and buy the product directly from producers, replacing biodiesel auctions.

Biodiesel supply contracts were successfully informed and validated by fuel distributors and producers, according to the ANP, through a system developed by the autarchy, called SRD-Biodiesel.

(By Marta Nogueira)

