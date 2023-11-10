Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/11/2023 – 19:12

Att. Gentlemen,

The note published at 6:13 pm had an inaccuracy. The Nasdaq had the biggest daily gain since May, not the S&P 500. See corrected version:

New York stock markets closed with gains this Friday. The gains were widespread across S&P 500 sectors, with technology among the highlights. Energy was also among those that rose, driven by the strength of oil.

The Dow Jones index closed up 1.15%, at 34,283.10 points; the S&P 500 rose 1.56%, to 4,415.24 points. The Nasdaq advanced 2.05%, to 13,798.11 points – the biggest daily increase since May 26 of this year. In the weekly comparison, gains were 0.65%, 1.31% and 2.37%, respectively.

On Thursday, the signal from the president of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the American central bank), Jerome Powell, that there may be more interest rate hikes in the USA weighed on the stock markets. Today, the picture was more positive, although leaders in general do not rule out tightening policy further, if necessary.

The gains even decreased after data from the USA. Inflation expectations, in the University of Michigan’s preliminary survey for November, advanced, which could be a negative for the Fed’s struggle to adjust the pace of prices. Pantheon commented that today’s data may generate some caution among managers, but also said that the tendency is for expectations to decline in the future.

Among stocks in focus, Meta advanced 2.56%, after the Wall Street Journal report, with sources, that the company is expected to return to the China market after more than a decade, in an agreement with Tencent. Apple, in turn, rose 2.32%. Microsoft renewed its historic high, with a gain of 2.49%.

In the energy sector, Chevron registered a gain of 0.71% and ExxonMobil, 0.77%. But other segments also showed a positive picture, with Boeing up 1.72%, Alphabet up 1.80% and JPMorgan up 1.48%. Tesla also rose, 2.22%.