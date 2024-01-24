Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/24/2024 – 20:09

The first paragraph contained an error regarding the closing date of the exchanges. Corrected version follows.

The New York stock exchanges closed without a single direction this Wednesday, the 24th, after losing momentum throughout the afternoon, under pressure from Treasuries. Still, the S&P 500 closed at the highest level in history for the fourth consecutive session, in the midst of corporate earnings season.

The Dow Jones index ended the session down 0.26%, at 37,806.39 points. The S&P 500 advanced 0.08%, to 4,868.55 points. The Nasdaq rose 0.36%, to 15,481.92 points.

The strong opening gradually gave way to more subdued risk sentiment, in a move that intensified following the failure of an auction of 5-year T-notes by the US Treasury Department. The operation raised interest rates on Treasuries, which ended up containing part of the good mood on Wall Street.

Among the highlights, Microsoft rose 0.92% and even joined Apple in the club of companies with more than US$3 trillion in market value, given the enthusiasm regarding plans in the area of ​​artificial intelligence.

Netflix jumped 10.70%, a day after the streaming giant reported that it increased its subscriber base by more than 13 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

For Bank of America (BofA) Securities, the results were “very strong” and reflect, among other factors, the benefit of the crackdown on password sharing

Boeing advanced 1.24% and recovered the losses it showed at the opening, after news of aircraft delivery to China overlapped with the continuous technical problems that the company has been facing.

On the other hand, AT&T fell 3.00%, after announcing a profit that frustrated analysts' expectations. Verizon (-2.23%) and 3M (-2.98%) also fell sharply and prevented the Dow Jones from following the upward momentum of their peers.