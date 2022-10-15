





The previously published news contained a spelling error in the title. Corrected note follows.

After João Amoêdo, one of the founders of the New Party, declared his vote for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) this Saturday, 15th, members of the party went public to manifest against the position adopted by the coreligionist and reaffirm criticism of the PT ideology. The association’s president, Eduardo Ribeiro, called the statement “shameful and embarrassing”, and the party executive released a note reinforcing opposition to the PT candidate.

“PT and Lula represent everything our party has always fought against. This is the final proof that the New has never changed, it was João who changed”, said Ribeiro.

To Estadão, Amoêdo stated that the decision was not easy and that he had never cast a vote in the PT before. “It was not an easy decision. I disagree with the PT’s ideas and methods, but at this moment I consider Bolsonaro’s re-election a greater risk for the country. So I decided to do something I had never done in my life. Vote for PT,” he said. The declaration of vote for PT was first made to Folha de S. Paulo.

Former President Lula took to Twitter to thank him for his support. “We can have a lot of disagreements. But above that is respect for the right to disagree,” he posted.

Amoêdo did not comment on the criticism he has been receiving from his supporters. He was a presidential candidate for Novo in 2018 and ended the race in fifth place.

Candidate for vice on his ticket that year, political scientist Christian Lohbauer (Novo) recorded a video suggesting Amoedo’s expulsion from the party’s ranks. “João Amoêdo has become an irrelevant person in the Brazilian party and politics. It doesn’t matter what he thinks and the party should expel him, as it has done with much less serious cases than this one,” he said.

Former presidential candidate Felipe d’Avila (Novo) also invited Amoêdo to withdraw from the party. According to him, the co-religionist “betrayed” the values ​​of the legend by aligning himself with the PT. “Amoedo’s declaration of vote for Lula is a betrayal of liberal values, the Novo party and all the people who created a party to rid Brazil of Lulopetismo, which has caused so much harm to Brazil. Amoêdo: takes the cap and leaves. You do not represent liberal values,” he wrote.

Federal deputy Marcel van Hattem (Novo-RS) recorded a video calling the episode “inadmissible” and “unbelievable”. “João Amoêdo does not represent me! It must detach itself from Novo if it still has dignity or else the Ethics Commission must take urgent action,” he said.

Although he remains affiliated with the party, Amoedo has distanced himself from Novo for diverging from the party’s positions during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In February of last year, he publicly spoke out against the release of federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ), while the entire party bench was against the arrest. The businessman also disagreed with the caption on issues such as opposition to the chief executive and mandatory vaccination against covid-19.

Amoêdo was even launched by Novo, in 2021, as a pre-candidate for Planalto by the legend, but then dropped out. At the time, he justified the decision by the “absence of a transparent, firm and rapid positioning of the institution”. His pre-candidacy collapsed after suffering internal pressure from a wing of the party.

READ NEW PARTY NOTE:

The declaration of vote by João Amoêdo for Lula, who has always supported dictators and played a leading role in the biggest corruption scandals in history, is regrettable and incoherent.

His position does not represent the New Party and goes against everything we have always defended.

The sad statement embarrasses the institution, which remains consistent with its principles and values ​​and reinforces that Amoêdo is no longer part of the party’s governing body since March 2020.

To support those who set up state organs, corrupted our democracy and looted public coffers is to oppose the Brazilian people.

THE NEW has always been and always will be opposition to Lulopetismo and everything it stands for.







