Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/11/2023 – 12:16

The note published yesterday, the 10th, at 7:24 pm contained an error in the last paragraph. Net debt will rise from 96% of GDP in 2022 to 120% in 2023, and not from 96% of GDP in 2023 to 120% in 2023, as stated. The corrected note follows:

São Paulo, 11/10/2023 – Even though it revised the United States’ credit outlook to negative, Moody’s explained that it maintained the Aaa rating due to the “formidable” credit fundamentals in the country. According to the agency, the largest economy on the planet has a strong institutional and governance structure, supported in particular by an effective monetary and macroeconomic policy.

The institution highlights that, even with adjustments in the financial sector to an environment of higher interest rates for longer, the authorities have facilitated the transition to this new reality in a transparent and efficient manner.

On the other hand, Moody’s warns that the country’s fiscal deficit should remain high, from 6% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the short term to around 8% in 2033. For the same year, the expectation is that payment interest rate in relation to revenue rises to 26% in relation to revenue and 4.5% in relation to Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Debt will rise from 96% of GDP in 2022 to 120% in 2023, says the company.