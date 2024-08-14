Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/13/2024 – 21:35

The previously sent note contained an error in the last paragraph. The company did not record net debt, but rather net cash of R$565.8 million. Below is the corrected note:



LWSA (formerly Locaweb) recorded a net profit of R$18.3 million in the second quarter of this year, reversing the loss of R$39 million recorded in the same quarter of 2023.

In the period, EBITDA was R$57.8 million, up 19.4% year-on-year. The adjusted result also showed growth of 22% compared to the second quarter of last year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.5%.

Net operating revenue totaled R$336 million, up 7.1% year-on-year. In the Commerce segment, revenue reached R$230.5 million, up 10.4% year-on-year.

LWSA says Squid’s operational and commercial restructuring impacted annual growth in both the Commerce and consolidated segments. “Excluding the effects of Squid from the annual comparison, net revenue in the Commerce segment grew 17.3% year-over-year,” the company says.

The company’s net cash totaled R$565.8 million in the period, a drop of 46.6%. While the net financial result in the second quarter recorded an expense of R$4.2 million.