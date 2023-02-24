(Corrections in the 4th paragraph of the article published Thursday the current ceilings for 2.14% and 3.06%, against 2.34% and 3.36%)

(Reuters) – Social Security Minister Carlos Lupi said on Thursday that the government will seek a reduction in interest rates charged on payroll loans to retirees and pensioners from the National Social Security Institute (INSS) at a meeting next month.

For Lupi, the current level of payroll interest is “criminal”. The minister stated that the issue will be discussed at the next meeting of the National Social Security Council (CNPS), in March.

“Charging 3.5% of the population that earns an average of 60% of the minimum wage I think is criminal”, said Lupi to journalists after fulfilling his agenda in Rio de Janeiro. “At the next (CNPS) meeting, we will definitely lower these interest rates.”

The National Social Security Council established the current ceiling for interest charged on payroll loan operations for retirees and pensioners at a rate of 2.14% per month. In transactions carried out by credit card, the rate is 3.06% per month.

Lupi did not say how much the interest rate could go, but he stressed that he will work to reduce it to “the minimum possible“.

The minister’s criticisms were made in the wake of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s attacks on the Central Bank due to the level of the Selic, the basic interest rate of the Brazilian economy, currently at 13.75% per year.

(By Rodrigo Viga Gaier)