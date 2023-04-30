The previously published note had an error on the date of the statement by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The speech will be aired on Sunday instead of Monday. A corrected version of the text and title follows.

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, summoned the national radio and television network for a statement this Sunday, 30th, for Labor Day. The speech will last for three minutes and will be aired at 8 pm.

There are still doubts about Lula’s agenda for the 1st. He had confirmed his presence at an act traditionally organized by trade union centrals for Labor Day in Vale do Anhangabaú, in São Paulo. The trip that was scheduled for São Paulo, however, was canceled on Friday.

This Saturday afternoon, the president traveled to São Paulo to attend the funeral of his goddaughter. He has already returned to Brasilia.

Lula is expected to announce an increase in the minimum wage from R$1,302 to R$1,320, which will come into effect on the 1st.

The Income Tax exemption will also be extended to those who earn up to two minimum wages (R$ 2,640).