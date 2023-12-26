Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/26/2023 – 10:43

In the previously published article, there was an error in the first paragraph about the day of the president's departure to Rio de Janeiro. The correct date is Tuesday, not Monday, as had been incorrectly reported. The corrected text follows.

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, meets this Tuesday morning, the 26th, with part of the government team to prepare the administration during his recess. The head of the Executive is expected to leave this Tuesday for Rio de Janeiro, where he will spend a few days on vacation, including New Year's Eve.

Lula is at Palácio da Alvorada, the official residence of the Presidency of the Republic.

According to the agenda, the president met at 9 am with the executive secretary of the Civil House, Miriam Belchior, the special secretary for Legal Affairs of the Civil House, Wellington César Lima, the Special Secretary for Government Analysis (SAG) of the Civil House , Bruno Moretti, and the head of the Deputy Internal Management Office (GAGI) of the Personal Office of the President of the Republic, Valdomiro Luis de Sousa.

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, recently arrived at Alvorada. According to the investigation, despite not being on the agenda, the meeting with Lula is to align projects that must still be sanctioned by the government before the year ends and adjust the president's recess days.

Lula is expected to travel to Rio de Janeiro today and will spend the New Year break at the Restinga da Marambaia naval base.

The head of the Executive is expected to return to Brasília on January 3rd. The first lady, Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja, will accompany him on the trip.