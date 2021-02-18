(From the last sentence of the first paragraph it was deleted that life expectancy has “recently risen steadily”. In fact, it has been increasing for decades, but there have also been years of slight decline in the USA.)

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – Because of the corona pandemic, life expectancy in the USA has fallen significantly. Blacks and Latinos are particularly hard hit. The average life expectancy fell in the first half of 2020 compared to 2019 by one year from 78.8 to 77.8 years, according to a study by the US health authority CDC on Thursday. This meant that life expectancy fell to its lowest level since 2006.

For the minorities particularly affected by the pandemic in the USA, life expectancy fell even more sharply: for blacks by 2.7 years from 74.7 to 72 years. That is the lowest value in two decades. For Latinos, it fell by almost two years, from 81.8 to 79.9 years, as the CDC data showed.

Experts assume that the data for the entire calendar year 2020 will show an even more pronounced decrease in life expectancy for all population groups. The data for the first half of the year mainly take into account the first major wave of the pandemic from March to May. The sharp increase in infections and deaths in the south of the country in summer is only partially recorded, the dramatic development in autumn and winter not at all./jbz/DP/fba