The CEO of the Multi Group, Alexandre Ostrowiecki, says that the import tax charged on imported product platforms must be equal to the sum of the taxes effectively paid by companies operating in the country.

As of this Tuesday, 1st, purchases of up to US$ 50 or the equivalent in another currency are exempt from Import Tax as long as they are destined for individuals and that e-commerce companies, national or foreign, participate in the Remessa program According to the Federal Revenue, and collect state taxes levied on imports.

According to Ostrowiecki, zeroing the import rate on products worth up to US$ 50 sold on international websites while maintaining the current tax burden on products from Brazilian companies makes “economic distortions” official and represents a threat to the Brazilian domestic market. “Maintaining these taxes exclusively for Brazilians, at the same time that we zero taxes for international platforms, is economic suicide”, he says.

The Multi Group, formerly Multilaser, is a publicly traded Brazilian company, manufacturer of cell phones, notebooks and other electronics. See key excerpts from the interview.

This Tuesday, the plan aimed at international e-commerce companies takes effect. What is your assessment of the measure?

Brazilian companies that invest, manufacture and employ in the country suffer an average tax of 40% on consumer products. Keeping these taxes exclusively for Brazilians, while zeroing taxes for international platforms, is economic suicide. It is essential that everyone has equal taxation, whether a company in Brazil or abroad. A US$ 50 product abroad, with all taxes, would cost more than R$ 700 in Brazilian retail. So, this medium-term exemption will cause the destruction of most formal consumer markets in Brazil. Today, a 60% import tax is charged on shipments sent from legal entities to individuals.

Haddad said that a new rate would be defined in a second stage, with a balance between retail and marketplaces. Is there a hurry on the part of the national market?

It is critical that the government move quickly to resolve the issue. Imagine, for example, that you need to buy a pack of socks. The package manufactured in Brazil has a 40% tax on the price, making the product more expensive. The package that comes from abroad pays zero. The consumer will opt for the cheapest one, which is understandable. But if this distortion is not corrected, the sock factory will close and all workers will be unemployed. The store that resells the socks will close and the sellers will be unemployed. The restaurant next to the sock factory, which serves the workers, will close, and so on.

What would be the balance between Brazilian retail and international marketplaces, in your opinion?

Equilibrium is ensuring that the import tax charged from platforms is exactly equal to the sum of taxes actually paid by companies operating in the country. All paying the same tax burden and competing as equals for the market.

