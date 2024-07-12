Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/07/2024 – 7:52

The previously sent note contains an error in the third paragraph. Japan’s Finance Minister is Shunichi Suzuki, not Masato Kanda, as previously published. The corrected version is below.

Japan likely intervened aggressively in favor of the yen in the foreign exchange market on Thursday, according to a calculation based on data from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and independent brokers.

In a daily projection released on Friday, 12, the BoJ said that commercial bank deposits at the Japanese central bank will likely fall by 3.17 trillion yen, equivalent to almost US$20 billion, next Tuesday (16) due to fiscal factors. The figure compares with an increase of 200 billion to 500 billion yen estimated by brokers in previous forecasts.

The more than 3 trillion yen difference between the BoJ’s estimate and that of brokers provides a hint of the size of a suspected currency intervention that took place on Thursday (11). Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki declined to comment on the matter.

The yen strengthened unusually sharply against the dollar on Thursday morning after the U.S. consumer inflation report came in lower than expected, sparking speculation about possible currency intervention by the Japanese government.

The yen has been trading near 38-year lows against the dollar in recent weeks. The dollar was trading at 159.17 yen at 0710 GMT, down from 158.83 yen late yesterday. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.