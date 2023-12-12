Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/12/2023 – 21:32

Att.te, gentlemen subscribers. In the previously published note, there was an error in the third paragraph. Corrected version follows:

The Director of Communications at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Julie Kozack, stated that the Fund welcomes measures announced this Tuesday, 12th, by the new Minister of Economy of Argentina, Luis Caputo, indicating that the changes considered “bold” aim to “ significantly improve public finances in a way that protects the most vulnerable in society and strengthens the exchange rate regime.”

According to Kozack, the implementation of the measures should also help stabilize the country's economy and establish the foundations for more sustainable growth led by the private sector.

“After the serious setbacks in economic policy in recent months, this new package of measures constitutes a good basis for continuing the discussions and renewing the current program supported by the Fund”.