Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/07/2024 – 18:12

In the title of the previously published note, the correct spelling of the company's name is Hurst, and not Hurts, as stated. The note follows again with the corrected title.

Alternative investment platform Hurst launches the first international music royalties offer in Brazil. Called Money on Top, it is available to investors through a public offering of Receivables Certificates (CRs), within the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), carried out exclusively by Hurst. The catalog features songs performed by names such as Beyoncé and Justin Bieber, as well as American rap stars Nas and Mos Def.

The operation will last 48 months and the minimum investment is R$10,000, with an estimated rate of return of 7% per year in euros, within the base scenario, as Hurst anticipates to Broadcast. The investment will finance Músicas do Brasil Ltda through the acquisition of credit rights originated in partnership with ANote Music and corresponding to receivables arising from the future economic exploitation of the operation's catalogs.

“The profitability of the operation comes from the number of times the songs in the catalog are played worldwide, whether on audio or video platforms”, explains the CEO of Hurst Capital, Arthur Farache.

Hurst's CEO evaluates the launch as an excellent opportunity for investors to diversify their portfolio, obtaining profitability in a strong currency with low risk, as these are assets with no correlation with the global economic scenario. According to Farache, this is the first operation among many that Hurst intends to launch with international catalogs. “It’s a huge market to be explored and presents less risk to investors,” he says.

The royalties were sourced by MUV Capital, the music and film royalties investment company within the Hurst ecosystem. Ana Gabriela Mathias, COO of MUV Capital, says that since 2020, when the company began operations, it has already acquired more than 240 catalogs, and allocated R$180 million, all Brazilian.

“We learned and matured a lot in our underwriting and modeling process during this period, and this year we started looking at the international market. It was a very detailed work on how we could facilitate investment operations in foreign catalogs and at the same time have an interesting risk and return relationship for the investor”, explains Ana Mathias.

In addition to the feasibility study, the second challenge was to find big names in international music who were willing to negotiate their catalogs and who offered attractive profitability. MUV managed to create the two catalogs that are part of this operation. The first is phonograms performed and recorded by singer Beyoncé for the soundtrack of the film Cadillac Records, while the second features phonograms by Steve James, Justin Bieber's music producer.

Cadillac Records is a musical biography that tells the story of Chess Records – an American record company founded by two Jewish immigrants that became an icon recording big names like Etta Jones, Chuck Berry, Willie Dixon, Muddy Walter. The drama was released in 2008 with an iconic cast: in addition to Beyoncé (plays Etta James), it features American rap star Mos Def (plays Chuck Berry), and actor Adrien Brody (The Pianist, King Kong, The Grand Budapest Hotel, etc.).

The track was nominated for several Grammy awards, with Beyoncé winning the award for Best Traditional R&B Performance with the song At Last, in which the singer plays Etta James. At the inauguration of President Barack Obama (USA), in 2009, he and his wife, Michelle, danced the classic accompanied by Beyoncé's emblematic interpretation.

Steve James, in addition to being a music producer, is a composer and DJ in the American industry, the largest in the world. In a growing pop scene, Steve collaborated in the production of several songs for major artists, including Justin Bieber, Martin Garrix and Little Mix. Their biggest collaboration is on “Purpose”, from Bieber’s album of the same name. In it, James marked his stardom as a music producer in 2015.

“It’s a great opportunity to invest in songs by internationally famous artists. These are catalogs without borders, composed of songs performed in English and by great artists, facts that allow us to reach the global entertainment market”, says Farache, Hurst. According to the executive, the selection of the catalog focuses on investors interested in a well-known diversification in their investment portfolio.