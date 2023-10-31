Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/30/2023 – 21:08

Without Éxito, GPA had a consolidated net profit of R$809 million, reversing a loss of R$229 million from the third quarter of last year.

Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA) recorded a consolidated net loss of R$1.295 billion in the third quarter of 2023, an amount almost four times greater than that recorded in the same period of 2022. The number includes the result of discontinued operations, mainly of hypermarkets and the Éxito Group. Without Éxito, the company had a consolidated net profit of R$809 million, reversing a loss of R$229 million from the third quarter of last year

Regarding the difference in continued net profit, the company states that it was impacted by a non-cash effect due to the reversal of the provisioning of R$804 million in accumulated losses from the international perimeter (Cnova). If this effect was excluded, continued net profit would be R$5 million.

Consolidated adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was R$1.137 billion, an increase of 478% compared to a year before. If you only count the operation of Novo GPA Brasil and exclude impacts from Cnova, Ebitda is R$333 million, an annual increase of 32.1%. Net revenue grew 9.7% compared to the third quarter of 2022 and closed at R$4.742 billion.

The company’s margins increased. Gross margin grew 1.3 percentage points (pp), to 25.1%. The consolidated adjusted Ebitda margin increased by 19.4 pp, to 24.0% and the Ebitda margin for GPA Brasil alone was 7%, an increase of 1.2 pp.

At the Pão de Açúcar banner, same-store sales (SSS) rose 7.2% compared to the third quarter of 2022. According to GPA, growth was driven by volume, as there was strong deflation in some food items. The perishables category was the highlight, especially due to the sale of fruits, vegetables and butchers.

In the Proximity format, there was growth of 7.7%, driven by the good performance of the new stores. In the Extra Mercado banner, there was also a 2.5% increase in same-store sales.

At the beginning of August, the company completed the conversions of stores from the Compre Bem banners to Extra Mercado. This quarter, the company said it has already seen a recovery in the profitability of converted stores, with low investment and support from main suppliers.

Net debt reached R$3 billion, a reduction of R$500 million compared to the previous year, with a 0.5x reduction in leverage. The cash position at the end of the quarter was R$3 billion, corresponding to 2.1 times the company’s short-term debt.

The company also opened 20 stores in this third quarter, of the 49 opened in the year. In the fourth quarter, the expectation is to open another Pão de Açúcar store, in the city of Itu, in São Paulo.