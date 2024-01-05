Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/01/2024 – 18:51

The report identified one of the signatures as that of councilor Danilo do Posto (Podemos). The councilor, however, stated that he did not sign the request to open the CPI, and his signature actually appears differently in other public documents from the Chamber. Below is a version with an updated list of councilors.

The request to open a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) to investigate non-governmental organizations (NGOs) operating in Cracolândia had the initial support of 22 councilors from the São Paulo City Council. At least four, however, have announced that they will withdraw their names. In addition to the author of the proposal, Rubinho Nunes (União Brasil), parliamentarians from nine parties signed the request on December 6th (see the list below). Father Júlio Lancellotti should be one of the main targets of the NGO CPI if it is installed.

The document shows the signature of the government leader, councilor Fábio Riva (PSDB), responsible for articulating Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) in the Chamber. In total, six tucano councilors, out of a total of eight, agreed to support the request. The PSDB is the largest guarantor of the project, followed by União Brasil and PL, with three each; and Republicans, with two. Podemos, MDB, Solidariedade, PSD and Progressistas also donated signatures.

– Adilson Amadeu (União Brasil)

– Beto do Social (PSDB)

– Fábio Riva (PSDB)

– Fernando Holiday (PL)

– Gilson Barreto (PSDB)

– Isaac Félix (PL)

– João Jorge (PSDB)

– Jorge Wilson Filho (Republicans)

– Major Palumbo (Progressives)

– Milton Ferreira (Podemos)

– Nunes Peixeiro (MDB)

– Rodrigo Goulart (PSD)

– Rubinho Nunes (União Brasil), author of the proposal

– Rute Costa (PSDB)

– Sansão Pereira (Republicans)

Four other councilors signed the request, but confirmed to the Estadão who decided to withdraw their support and must vote against the installation of the collegiate. They claim that they were deceived, as the application did not mention investigating Father Júlio Lancellotti. They are: Sidney Cruz (Solidariedade), Thammy Miranda (PL), Sandra Tadeu (União Brasil) and Xexéu Tripoli (PSDB).

O Estadão obtained the list of names through the CPI's opening request, publicly available on the São Paulo City Council website. The signatures have an informal, handmade identification below them. It was not possible to identify three spellings. The document does not guarantee the installation of the group, which needs to be accepted on the agenda by the College of Leaders and approved by a simple majority, of 28 votes, in plenary.

The author of the CPI request from the NGOs, Rubinho Nunes, accuses organizations such as Craco Resiste and the Centro Social Nossa Senhora do Bom Parto, known as Bompar, of promoting a “mafia of misery”, which receives public money to “exploit dependents chemicals from the center of the capital”. The priest was already a Bompar advisor and carries out one of the main social works in the capital of São Paulo.

According to the councilor, these organizations receive public money to distribute food, hygiene kits and items for drug use, a practice known as harm reduction policy, to the homeless population, which, he argues, generates a “cycle vicious” in which the crack user is unable to kick the habit. He claims to have the necessary support to take the action in February.

Craco Resiste, one of the councilor's targets, reported that it is not an NGO, but rather a militant project that operates in the Cracolândia region to reduce damage from links created by cultural and leisure activities. “Those trying to profit from misery are these white men full of empty catchphrases who try to use Cracolândia as a showcase for their personal projects. It is not the first and we know that it will not be the last dishonest attack against Craco Resiste”, says the entity in a statement published on social media. The reporter was unable to contact Bompar.

The Archdiocese of São Paulo reacted with indignation to the proposal. In a note released this Wednesday, 3rd, the institution stated that Father Júlio Lancellotti “performs important work in coordinating, articulating and animating the various pastoral services aimed at serving, welcoming and caring for homeless people in the city”.

The priest declared to the Estadão that the installation of CPIs to investigate the use of public resources by the third sector is a legitimate action by the Legislative Branch, but that it is not part of any organization affiliated with São Paulo City Hall, but rather of the São Miguel Arcanjo Parish.

The opposition has already expressed its intention to block the CPI from NGOs. In a statement, the PT, which has a bench of eight councilors, stated that the initiative is a persecution of the priest “symbol of the fight for human rights, who has been a voice tireless in defending the most vulnerable” and promises to obstruct the proposal.