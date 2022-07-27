The previously sent note contained a misspelling in the title. The corrected version follows.

Amid the accelerated Selic high cycle by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), the total average interest charged by banks on the credit card revolving rose 4.9 percentage points from March to April, the Central Bank recently reported. The rate increased from 359.1% to 364.0% per year.

The revolving card, together with the overdraft, is an emergency credit modality, widely accessed in times of difficulty.

In the case of installments, still using a credit card, interest rose from 171.7% to 175.1% per year. Considering the total interest on the credit card, which takes into account revolving and installment operations, the rate increased from 73.6% to 76.2%.

In April 2017, the rule that obliges banks to transfer, after one month, the debt from the credit card revolving to the installment plan, at lower interest rates, began to apply. The government’s intention with the new rule was to allow the interest rate for the revolving credit card to decline, since the risk of default, in theory, drops with the migration to installments.