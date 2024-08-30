Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/29/2024 – 21:45

The previously published article contained an error in the title and in the first paragraph. The auction for the sale of dollars in cash will be held from 9:30 to 9:35 a.m. and not as stated. The corrected text is as follows:

The Central Bank announced that it will hold a spot dollar auction tomorrow, from 9:30 a.m. to 9:35 a.m., referenced to the Ptax rate. According to the statement, purchases of up to US$1.5 billion will be accepted. The last spot auction took place in April 2022.

“Each foreign exchange dealer may submit up to three proposals that must contain the desired volume and the differential, with up to six decimal places, to be added to or subtracted from the USDBRL selling rate of the Ptax closing bulletin on the day of the auction,” the text explains.

The result will be announced through a notice in the BC mail and proposals whose differential is greater than or equal to that announced in the result will be accepted, with partial acceptance of the volume offered being possible.

Today, the dollar once again surpassed the R$5.60 mark for the first time in more than 20 days, after activity figures from the United States cooled bets on an aggressive interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed, the American central bank).

The US currency closed up 1.22%, quoted at R$5.6231, also pressured by a certain caution in the markets due to the wait for new signals in the conduct of monetary policy, after the nomination of Gabriel Galípolo for the presidency of the BC.

Yesterday, at a Santander event, the current head of the agency, Roberto Campos Neto, said that the Central Bank had “its finger on the trigger” to intervene in the foreign exchange market, if necessary. Galípolo, who is the director of Monetary Policy and responsible for the department that handles foreign exchange, had already said that the board was close to intervening this year.