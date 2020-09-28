(Corrected number in lead and headline)

BIELEFELD (dpa-AFX) – After the increase in the number of corona cases in Bielefeld as a result of a family celebration, 950 students and teachers are in quarantine. Ten schools are affected. Beyond the schools, there are currently more than 560 people who are in quarantine, the majority of whom are not related to the

Family celebration, announced the city of Bielefeld on Monday.

The increase in the number of cases caused a large rush at an urban drive-in test station on Monday. At noon, the city asked citizens not to use the station on Monday. “The test center is overflowing, and the traffic is already backing up,” it said in a statement.

In the city of 334,000 inhabitants, there were 130 infected people on Monday, according to an estimate by the State Health Center in North Rhine-Westphalia. According to the RKI, 16.8 people per 100,000 inhabitants have become infected with the virus in the past seven days. From a value of 35, the authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia must initiate special countermeasures for containment./tob/DP/nas