(In the 5th sentence of the 1st paragraph, the maximum number of deaths mentioned has been corrected.)

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The German health authorities reported 12,892 new corona infections within 24 hours. In addition, 852 more deaths were recorded, as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Tuesday. However, these numbers are only partially comparable with the values ​​of the previous week, since the RKI expected a lower number of tests and fewer reports from the health authorities at the turn of the year. Still, the number of deaths was lower at 731 cases a week ago. A high of 962 deaths was recorded on December 23. The number of new infections a week ago was 19,528.

The number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) reported to the health authorities within seven days was 149.2 on Tuesday morning. Its previous high was reached on December 22nd at 197.6. However, the differences between the federal states are enormous: the highest incidences on Tuesday had Saxony with 364.7 and Thuringia with 273.7 the lowest value with Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania with 77.2.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the RKI has counted 1,664,726 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany (as of December 29, 00:00). The total number of people who died with or with the involvement of a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 30,978 by Tuesday. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 1,277,900.

According to the RKI report from Monday, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.74 (Sunday: 0.83). This R value means that 100 infected people infect 74 other people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection rate subsides. In its report, however, the RKI emphasizes that during the holidays and at the turn of the year, corona cases are only displayed, recorded and transmitted with a delay, "so that the R value may also be underestimated".