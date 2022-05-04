President of CACB launches campaign in favor of the proposal that increases the billing limit of microentrepreneurs

Alfredo Cotait Netopresident of CACB (Confederation of Commercial and Business Associations of Brazil), states that it is a “Justice Matter” correcting the Individual Microentrepreneur’s billing table for inflation, the MEI.

Currently, the annual billing limit is R$81,000. It is equivalent to an average monthly income of up to R$ 6,750. The last correction of the Simples table was in 2016.

There is a proposal in the Chamber that suggests that this number rises to R$ 130 thousand. The text has already been approved in the Senate. If approved at Casa Baixa, the new rule should benefit 11 million micro-entrepreneurs.

The text also allows them to hire up to 2 employees per formal contract (the current limit is 1).

To boost the approval of the proposal, Cotait is launching a campaign with the support of the Commercial and Business Associations. The slogan is: “Simpler National, Stronger Brazil”.

“If Brazil wants economic growth, there is a need to correct the Simples Nacional tables in the 3 segments”he defended in an interview with Power 360.

In the view of the executive, who was once a senator of the Republic, companies are very disjointed and it is necessary to sensitize society to the approval of the measures. “The campaign aims to alert micro and small entrepreneurs to approve PLP 108 of 2021”.

“If you don’t correct it, you limit the company to continue its activities”he said. “It’s a matter of justice.”

The rapporteur of the bill, federal deputy Marco Bertaioli (PSD-SP), must present its new text this Tuesday in committee at the Chamber. THE Power 360 found that it should propose a revenue limit of R$ 141 thousand per year, an idea defended by Cotait.

The proposal has a fiscal cost of around R$ 2 billion for the Union, per year.