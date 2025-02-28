Education is one of the areas that has evolved the most in recent years, with marked differences between the teaching of our parents and ours, for example. However, it is also one of the lands with more diversity of opinions in this regard, since educators, experts and parents do not always agree on what is best for the development of their children.

One of the last controversies linked to this issue is the criticism of Laura, a teacher and creator of Tiktok content (@Laurimathteacher), which has been Highly judged for using the red color to highlight their students’ mistakes. Most comments in this regard affirm that this striking color can cause frustration and damage to the self -esteem of the little ones. But what really is in this?

A study

A 2013 study published in the magazine The Social Science Journal and collected by CNN concluded that The red color is perceived as “aggressive”, something that negatively impacts the relationship between teachers and students, generating anxiety to the latter.

He study was carried out taking almost 2,000 students as a sample that they had to perform a test that was based on reading an essay corrected by an anonymous teacher as well as the rectifications made and subsequently answered a questionnaire in this regard.

The results

The results showed that when the students agreed with the teacher’s corrections, they did not take into account the color of the pen. However, when they disagree, these brands were perceived as harder. According to the researchers, This color does not promote learning or implies improvement in students, Hence they recommend the use of other colors.

Given the alluvion of criticism, the teacher has not hesitated to use the irony concluding: “I have reached my room class and I have told them what level they affect them that corrects with red ball, do you feel frustrated? They have laughed on my face “, Comment.