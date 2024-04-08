Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/08/2024 – 10:35

The executive secretary of Finance, Dario Durigan, defended this Monday, 8th, that correcting the problems also on the side of public expenses, and not just revenues, will be a fundamental measure for fiscal anchoring in 2024. “As a member of the economic team, it is not possible to have another position”, he said, regarding the defense of improving public spending.

Durigan cited the need to advance social security expenses and the analysis of the focus of social programs.

Regarding the adjustment on the revenue side, the secretary cited judicial compensation; payroll and municipal exemptions; and Perse. “By addressing these four themes, we come to something close to having a fiscal anchorage that is as close to definitive as possible.”

Durigan participated remotely this Monday morning in Rumos 2024, an event run by the newspaper Economic value.