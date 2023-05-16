THE tyres they are the only vital point of contact between the car we drive and the road. It is they who generate the grip, or the grip of the vehicle and they are called upon to do a great job when we go around a bend, in braking and acceleration while we can say that they “rest” when we go straight. For this the tires deserve adequate care on our part, in order to ensure the best of theirs performance in terms of safety, comfort and reliability. However, keeping wear under control is not enough, this problem occurs in intervals of at least 20 – 30 thousand kilometers.

The only parameter we can control, to ensure adequate performance, is the pressure of inflation. In this guide we explain how to always have the correct tire pressure.

What is the correct tire pressure, how do I check it?

What pressure should a tire be inflated to? There correct tire pressure is indicated by the vehicle manufacturer and marked on the use and maintenance manualsupplied with it, or on a special one plate positioned or on the door pillar front or on the fuel filler flap.

The correct tire pressure value can be found on the rating plate on the front door pillar or on the fuel filler flap

The correct tire pressure depends on the type of vehicle, the manufacturer’s specifications and the conditions of use. It is important to refer to the vehicle owner’s manual or the tire specification label usually located on the driver’s door, door sill or in the fuel box to determine the recommended tire pressure.

Tire pressures are usually expressed in pounds per square inch (psi) or bars and can vary slightly depending on vehicle use, weather conditions and the load being carried. For example, for a standard size automobile, tire pressures typically range from 30 to 35 psi (2 to 2.4 bar), but could be different for heavier vehicles, sport utility vehicles, or off-road vehicles.

It is important to keep tire pressures within the recommended limits to ensure safe and efficient driving. Tire pressure that is too low can affect vehicle handling, road grip and fuel efficiency, while tire pressure that is too high can negatively affect driving comfort and tire grip.

Check tire pressure, when, how often?

There tire pressure should be checked at least one once a month, on cold tiressince it increases when it’s warm. The first alarm bell, which indicates an incorrect inflation pressure, is tire wear. In fact, if it is too swollen, it reduces its footprint and is subject to amarked wear in the central area of ​​the tread.

Tire pressure should be checked once a month using a pressure gauge.

While a flat tire shows wear on the edges of the tread, the side of the tire and the bead, even involving the rim.

How to check tire pressure?

Once you’ve verified what the correct pressure in your tyres you can control it yourself with a gauge, provided that it is of excellent calibrated quality. If calibrated, a pressure gauge can indicate a lower or higher pressure than the real one), or better yet by going to the tire specialist which will certainly have more reliable tools.

The right tire pressure VIDEO how to do it

The advice is to make the pressure with your own pressure gauge and then go to a tire specialist and check if the measurement is the same.

If you need to inflate them and you are unable to go to a tire specialist, you can use a mini-compressor powered by the car’s 12 V socket. Often these are already supplied with the car itself.

Tire pressure from car gauge

Lastly, it should be remembered that the most modern cars are equipped as standard with pneumatic pressure sensorsthe. Some indicate only if the pressure is ok or not ok, others the status of this in real time. If the sensors signal an anomaly in the inflation pressure, go to the tire specialist immediately. The presence of these should not lead to excessive confidence and is therefore strongly recommended in any case a periodic check.

Light indicating a problem with the tire pressure on the instrument panel

However, it is possible to keep an eye on the pressure from the indicator on the car itself and remember to check the correct values ​​with a double measurement.

Tire maintenance, pressure check

Below the five golden rules for proper maintenance of car tyres.

Check the pressure periodically. At least once a month, even better if every 15 days. Use quality, certified and calibrated pressure gauges or even better go to a tire specialist. Before inflating the tyre, check the correct inflation pressure by consulting the vehicle use and maintenance manual and/or the plate located on the vehicle door. Always check the tire pressure when cold or never drive more than 2-3 km before taking the measurement. If it is not possible to avoid moving before the measurement, add 0.2 bar to the reference measurement shown in the use and maintenance manual. Spare wheel and small wheel: never forget to repeat the inspection and maintenance procedures for these too, all the more so given that they will be called upon when needed.

Car tire pressure, how it affects consumption

Incorrect inflation pressure will causeincrease in consumption of fuel, wear, the reduction of comfort but above all of safety. The pressure that the air exerts inside the tire is essential to guarantee a correct footprint and to support the hips, an area where load and deformation are concentrated when cornering.

Effects of correctly inflating tires to the right pressure, too low or too high pressure

If the tyres they are deflatedthere is a risk not only of an increase in consumption and wear, but also of a reduction in the effectiveness of braking on wet surfaces accompanied by a reduced ability to control the direction and maneuverability of the vehicle at low speed or when manoeuvring.

If instead the tires are over inflated the contact surface with the asphalt is reduced. It follows the reduction in grip and comfortconditioned by the greater stiffness of the tire shoulder. Furthermore, it decreases the ability to filter the bumps and increases the vulnerability on bad roads and the wear of the suspensions.

Pressure gauge for checking correct tire pressure

We point out a couple of pressure gauges that can be purchased on Amazon, one digital and the other analog.

It is advisable to check the tire pressure regularly, at least once a month, using a reliable pressure gauge and adjust it if necessary. It is important to carry out this check when the tires are cold, as the pressure increases during driving due to the increase in temperature.

