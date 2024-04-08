The Federal Air Transport Agency recommended that airports serve military personnel of the Northern Military District as a priority

The Federal Air Transport Agency sent a telegram to airlines and airport operators with a recommendation to provide priority service to passengers participating in the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. RBC writes about this with reference to a copy of the telegram.

The telegram, which was signed by the head of the Federal Air Transport Agency Dmitry Yadrov, says in particular:

Provide for the provision of priority to this category of passengers when checking in for flights and going through the security screening procedure at airports Rosaviatsia

In addition, the Federal Air Transport Agency asks to exclude cases of incorrect communication between employees and military personnel, as well as to competently and reliably inform on emerging issues and provide assistance at all stages of transportation.

I ask you to take measures to ensure correct and attentive service at airports and on board aircraft of military personnel participating in the Air Defense Forces. Provide appropriate training to employees and services providing services to passengers at airports and aircraft crews. See also A shooting ends the Chiefs' celebration in Kansas City after the Super Bowl victory Rosaviatsia

Airlines were also advised to make “urgent decisions” to help rebook tickets for upcoming flights in the event that military personnel are late for departure for valid reasons. When registering military personnel with mobility limitations in the cabin, it will be necessary to place them in the most comfortable seats, “complying with flight safety requirements.”

A wounded military man in the Northern Military District was disembarked from the plane

On February 29, in Moscow, a military man wounded in the Northern Military District, who was returning home after treatment, was disembarked from a Pobeda Airlines plane. The Moscow-Barnaul flight, which the combatant was supposed to fly on, was delayed for an hour and a half.

The flight attendant suspected that the military man was smoking in the toilet cabin and called the police. She smelled tobacco smoke after the serviceman left there. The fighter himself said that he did not smoke on the plane, but did so before boarding. The man did not have any cigarettes in his pockets, and eyewitnesses said that he smelled of tobacco even before going to the toilet. Despite this, the pilot decided to remove the passenger from the flight due to tobacco intolerance.

It is noted that the SVO participant spent three months in a Moscow hospital after being wounded. He was never able to fly home. The head of the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin, ordered to initiate a criminal case.

Later it was reported that the military man removed from the Pobeda flight wanted to sue the airline.

An air defense soldier caused a drunken brawl on board the plane

Earlier, on February 25, it became known that a fighter of a special military operation staged a drunken brawl on the plane.

The emergency occurred on board an S7 Airlines airliner flying from Moscow to Yakutsk. The serviceman was flying to his hometown on leave. On board the plane, the man, while intoxicated, began to insult the flight attendants, including using profanity. The stewards called the police.

Other passengers urged not to remove the soldier from the flight. “His family is waiting for him at home! We vouch for him!” – they asserted, standing up for the man.

See also Four people died in a fire in a private house in the Magadan region Related materials:

Airlines were asked to reserve seats for air force fighters

In April last year, the Ministry of Defense asked Russian air carriers to reserve some seats on flights for participants in a special military operation in Ukraine.

Please provide Rosaviation with information on flight numbers and routes on which your airlines will be able to provide seat reservations during the 2023 summer season Rosaviatsia

In addition, the department asked carriers to organize work with SVO participants at airports as a priority, with special attention to military personnel with disabilities, as well as those undergoing treatment or after it.