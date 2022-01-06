(Corrects title to clarify that company is closing restaurant delivery service, not that it is closing Uber Eats)

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Uber announced this Thursday that it has decided to end food delivery service operations at Uber Eats restaurants in Brazil by March 7, citing “change in strategy” to focus only on supermarket and other delivery stores in addition to packages.

The announcement came a day after President Jair Bolsonaro signed into law a bill that would oblige application companies to purchase accident insurance for their delivery workers during working hours. The company did not mention the bill’s sanction in the statement about the decision to close the restaurant delivery service.

“Uber will change its delivery strategy in Brazil, deactivating the intermediary service for the delivery of food in restaurants…The intermediary service for the delivery of food will continue to be available until the 7th of March”, the company said in a statement.

(By Carolina Mandl)

The post CORREÇÃO-Uber decides to end deliveries from restaurants in Brazil appeared first in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#CORREÇÃOUber #decides #close #Brazilian #restaurant #deliveries #ISTOÉ #MONEY