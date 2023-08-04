Without concrete offers, the Argentinian and the German will not leave Milan: for the first, the scenario seems linked to the Saudi Pro League, for the second, Wolfsburg withdrew

Matthew Nava

Cheers, misses. Simone Inzaghi likes it right now – understandably – little that the second of the two words occurs too frequently when leafing through the stickers of the ideal Inter squad. Although the Nerazzurri are five shots away from completing the hypothetical 23 (two goalkeepers, a defender, a midfielder and a center forward), the management has continued to pay attention also to the outgoing transfer market which can affect the incoming one. Leaving aside the players who don’t seem to be part of the project for now, from Stefano Sensi to Sebastiano Esposito, there are two players in particular that the club has deemed potentially transferable: Robin Gosens and Joaquin Correa. Despite numerous rumors chasing each other for weeks about them, however, the current situation is projected into a future double stay in Milan to play their own cards, looking for revenge.

Here Gosens — Since the first months of 2023, two great truths about German have been known. The first is that he would like to play more than he did in the first year and a half at Inter, because he lost appeal international since he left Atalanta – and since he got hurt at the end of 2021 -, also going down in the hierarchies of Germany and consequently losing his place at the World Cup in Qatar. The second is that this desire for revenge is not strictly linked to a new experience outside Milan: if a good level team bets on him as a starter, well, otherwise they will play their chances in the Nerazzurri. Gosens himself has also stated this several times. The last two clubs spotted on his trail are Union Berlin and Wolfsburg, coincidentally two German teams. However, the first has been on the run for weeks and the second has actually done so in recent days after having made proposals deemed unsatisfactory for Inter. It will be Rogerio leaving Sassuolo to wear green-and-white on the left wing, not Robin. And, consequently, at the moment no Carlos Augusto (Monza) in Milan, because the courtship is dated as vain until the locker of the deputy Federico Dimarco in Appiano Gentile is freed.

Correa here — The next chapter is different, because Gosens' two truths do not apply to the Tucu. The 28-year-old doesn't want to leave Inter and is very close to Simone Inzaghi, who at the moment has him as the third striker in the squad: he will inevitably become the fourth in the standings as soon as a centre-forward is bought. At the same time, however, at Inter they are more dissatisfied with him than with the German and they would not disdain offers that have never been received so far. There has been talk of Saudi Arabia, but there hasn't been anything concrete yet and therefore Correa remains where he is except for unexpected twists in August. On the other hand, Inzaghi wanted him personally – strengthened by his complicity at the time of Lazio – and has always defended him publicly, even if the fans seem to have lost hope of seeing him blossom as he could on paper: even coach and club, now , are aligned with popular sentiment. It is therefore probable that the parties would actually confront each other in the event that a window opens on a buyer for the Argentine, but the security cameras of viale della Liberazione do not see anyone in line to ring the buzzer at the headquarters. Some time ago there was talk of two offers from Spain and England for a loan, but Inter are not interested in this formula. And thus, there is only one striker left to complete Inter's offensive department. With Correa in his place, Folarin Balogun cannot arrive.