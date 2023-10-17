Genoa – The young sailors from Imperia Paola Correale and Viola Vianzone were awarded with two plaques celebrating their historic victory at the 420 class under 15 sailing world championships by the regional councilors for Sport Simona Ferro and Training Marco Scajola. Member of the Imperia Yacht Club and trained by coaches Michele Casano and Agostino Amoretti, the two athletes won the gold medal last July 30th in Alicante, Spain, also obtaining a fourth place in the under 17 world championship.

“Once again Liguria confirms its leadership at an international level in the field of sailing and water sports – commented the councilors Ferro and Scajola. – The athletes from Imperia, thanks to months of hard work and constant improvement, have managed to bring our region on the roof of the world at the first ever participation in the under 15 championships”. (HANDLE). BD