Correa, the accident that marked his life

In 2023 we will see Juan Manuel Correa full-time in Formula 2 for the first time. It hasn’t happened since that unfortunate weekend in Spa in 2019, when a terrible accident took Anthoine Hubert away and risked killing the American himself. After a long rehabilitation, Correa returned to single-seaters in 2021, in Formula 3. He did it with a new perspective on the world and with a poisoned tooth towards those who left him alone.

Correa’s accusation

To the microphones of the podcast Track limits the pilot returned to the very hard moments following the accident: “To be honest, I didn’t feel the closeness at all. I was alone with my family, my friends, my people. But there was no support from the FIA. It was pretty bad and sad, to be honest. It was sad because I almost felt used: when you are there to make a show, everything is fine, they are the first to benefit from it. I don’t want to go into it because there’s a conflict of interest, I’m racing in Formula 2 again, but there was a bit of that feeling. I’ll just say that I’ve been very, very lucky to have certain people around to help me. There wasn’t the support system that there should have been from the organization. Now they have improved, I think they have understood a few things from my accident. I’ve had a few conversations with them about it. But sometimes it’s not easy to change such a large organization: they have a lot of things to do. But yes, if someone had the same accident as me tomorrow, I would be there for them like no one has been there for me, because I know what they would need“.

The return

After a series of slowly growing results with the ART Grand Prix in Formula 3, Correa returned to the podium last year in the Sprint Race of Zandvoort, where he finished second behind the Brazilian Caio Collet. Then, the indispensable call of the Van Amersfoort Racing team for the whole of 2023: his season began with a double tenth place in Bahrain.