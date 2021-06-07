Angel Correa was one of the key men in the conquest of the League by Atlético. The forward suffered a bump from which he came out with enough force to pull the team in the final stretch. His goal of pinpoint in Valladolid It will go down in history and his role in the team has also gained strength. And if that was not enough, Correa is now with Argentina, one of those challenges that he had pending in his career. And after convincing Cholo to give him stripes, now intends to repeat with Scaloni.

The 10 Atlético has generated constant debates about his performance in the team, but with Argentina he has hardly had a chance. Correa did not play with the albiceleste since October 2019 And this Friday he had those feelings again, in the World Cup qualifying match against Chile. It is his thirteenth game with the national team, although in the last four years he has only had five. The final sprint of the League has been decisive to have Correa back.

The sum of all this invites us to think about what Angelito happens one of the best moments of his career, if not the best. At Atlético, he is part of the Simeone’s hard core, the indisputable ones that nobody wants to get rid of this summer. Correa has participated in all the games despite maintaining one of the most complicated internal competitions and even so he ended up overtaking João Félix. When the competition resumes, the duel will continue.

Life has changed the footballer, who two years ago he was very close to leaving for Milan. And not in a few markets has it been in the showcase. But that is over. Correa has become strong at Atlético. From the now iconic photo of Simeone’s hug at Betis’ home, a decisive and winning footballer emerged. Now, Scaloni has it in his hands, who gave him 45 minutes in the last match. This Correa and no obstacle scares him …